STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot and dry again today; spotty rain tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Our long stretch of hot and dry days continues. Temperatures climb into the mid 80 this afternoon. That’s 7-10 degrees above average for late-March.

Overnight a weak front slowly drifts south, and lows will be in the upper 60s.

The weak front will spark a 10% chance of isolated showers throughout the day tomorrow. It won’t bring any cooler air. Highs will still be in the low 80s.

That front dissipates, and dry weather finishes out the week. It will be even hotter this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.