STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot and breezy with scattered afternoon storms Saturday, better rain chances Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Good Saturday morning! We’re starting out dry and on the humid side. Temperatures will warm from the mid-70s this morning into the low 90s this afternoon. Highs will top out near 93 degrees in Tampa.

Rain chances will increase to a 30% this afternoon. Most spots will stay dry through noon before a few spotty showers begin developing out east. Those showers will turn into storms and become a bit more scattered in the afternoon as they drift west toward the coast. The beaches will stay mostly dry through 3 or 4 p.m.

Deeper moisture returns Sunday increasing rain chances to a 50%, mainly during the afternoon. Storms will be widespread and capable of producing very heavy rain and some gusty winds.

Highs on Sunday will not be as hot due to the increase in storm coverage across the area. Highs will be near 91 degrees.

Rain chances stay at a 50% for Monday while the moisture lingers. By mid-week and into the end of the week, the deepest moisture is forecast to move north bringing down rain chances to a 30% for Thursday through Saturday. Highs will stay slightly above average, in the low 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Hanna is even stronger at the 5 a.m. advisory with winds of 70 mph and even higher gusts. Hanna will make landfall in south Texas later today and is forecast to become a hurricane before moving onshore and weakening rapidly.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is still heading toward the Caribbean. Max winds are sustained at 40 mph. The storm is very far south and is expected to dissipate entirely after moving over the Windward islands and into the Caribbean.

INVEST 92L is a tropical wave that moved off the coast of Africa a couple of days ago. It is currently moving west through the Atlantic and will likely develop into our next named storm. It has a 50% chance of developing in the next five days. This tropical wave will need to be watched closely for development over the next 10 days as it moves into the Caribbean.