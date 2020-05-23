STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot afternoon with evening storms at the coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures are warm and the air is feeling muggy this morning. Temps will warm up quickly with highs topping out in the low 90s again today.

Showers and storms will develop late in the day along the I-75 corridor and move west toward the coast. Most inland spots will stay dry today.

Storms die off in the late evening and early overnight hours. We’ll be dry and muggy to start Sunday. Highs Sunday afternoon will be near 90 degrees. Storms will develop and move in a little earlier in the day but will likely be confined to the coastal areas again.

Deeper moisture moves in Monday increasing the chance for rain area wide and at nearly any time during the day, although it shouldn’t be an all day washout.

Moisture lingers into next week and rain chances stay elevated. Typical afternoon storms return by the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper-80s and low-90s. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s.