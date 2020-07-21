STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Higher rain chances with tropical moisture arriving

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out mostly clear and mild, and it warms up quickly. Afternoon highs reach the low 90s. There will be a nice breeze at times through the day.

A tropical wave south of Florida helps enhance today’s rain chance as higher moisture spreads across the state. Expect a 40% chance of downpours from midday until sunset. Overnight lows will be near 77.

The tropical wave heads into the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow, so our rain chances remain at 40% through Thursday. Highs will still be above average in the low 90s.

Drier air returns for the end of the week, and rain chances drop back to 30%.