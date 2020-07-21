LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Higher rain chances with tropical moisture arriving

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out mostly clear and mild, and it warms up quickly. Afternoon highs reach the low 90s. There will be a nice breeze at times through the day.

A tropical wave south of Florida helps enhance today’s rain chance as higher moisture spreads across the state. Expect a 40% chance of downpours from midday until sunset. Overnight lows will be near 77.

The tropical wave heads into the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow, so our rain chances remain at 40% through Thursday. Highs will still be above average in the low 90s.

Drier air returns for the end of the week, and rain chances drop back to 30%.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss