Storm Team 8 Forecast: Higher Rain Chances MidWeek

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will remain very warm in the upper 70s with a few patchy clouds. Any evening showers will quickly come to an end.

Wednesday morning will be muggy with temps reaching into the low 90s during the afternoon hours. After a hot afternoon showers and storms will develop along the sea breeze. The rain chance goes up to 40%. The better rain chances are more inland away from the coast.

Thursday deeper moisture moves in ahead of a weak front. This will allow for a 50% chance of afternoon and evening storms. High temps will be near 91 in Tampa.

Friday drier air moves in and that will limit developing showers. The rain chance is 20% with a high near 89.

