Storm Team 8 Forecast: Higher Rain Chances Forecast For The Rest Of This Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are tracking Tropical Storm Christobal in the Bay of Campeche this evening. The storm will not begin to make much northward progress until the end of this week into the weekend.

Overnight no rain is expected but some lingering clouds will stick around as temps fall into the mid 70s. Wednesday temps will reach into the mid 80s with more clouds expected as deeper moisture moves into the Tampa Bay area. The rain chances will go up to 60% late in the day.

Thursday the potential for widespread heavy downpours continue with a 60% chance of rain returning. Friday the weather pattern will still be active, but you can expect a more seasonal 40% rain chance.

This weekend’s rain chances will be highly dependent upon the track of Cristobal.