STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Higher rain chances and lower temperatures

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has pushed to our south, but clouds and off & on showers continue through the day. Our rain chance is 50%.

The cooler breeze from the northeast along with the extra clouds and rain will hold highs in the mid-upper 70s today. That’s below the average of 81, and it’s more than 10 degrees cooler than we’ve been recently.

The front remains to our south tonight, so lows will be close to average in the mid 60s. Some lingering spotty rain is possible.

As the front lifts back north tomorrow, the humidity and heat return. Highs will be back in the mid 80s along with a 30% chance of storms. Similar conditions Saturday with highs in the mid 80s and few showers developing.

The next cold front arrives with a 40% chance of storms on Monday.

