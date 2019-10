TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Higher Humidity will return for the end of this week. Temps overnight will only drop into the mid 70s with a few clouds around.

Friday will be partly cloudy and hot again with highs reaching into the upper 80s. A few showers and storms will develop late in the day and the rain chance is 20%. Near record heat will be coupled with higher humidity making it feel like over 100 in spots.

Saturday deeper moisture is expected and the storm chance goes up to 40%.