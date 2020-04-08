Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Higher humidity next few days

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It will feel muggier when you step out the door this morning. Some areas of fog are possible as well.

Temperatures still climb quickly into the low to mid 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Today’s average high is 80, and it’s the first time this year the average has reached 80 degrees. It will also be a bit breezy at times with winds coming from the west.

Staying muggy and warm overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and that’s about 10 degrees warmer than average.

Another muggy and mostly dry day expected tomorrow with highs back in the low to mid 80s.

A weak front brings a few showers Friday but only slightly cooler air. Highs will still be in the upper 70s. Saturday starts out cooler, but the humidity surges back for the afternoon and for Easter Sunday.

Another cold front arrives Monday and keeps rain chances around through the first part of next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Wednesday Early Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Early Forecast"

New resources, same problems: users still struggle to file online for unemployment benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "New resources, same problems: users still struggle to file online for unemployment benefits"

What senior citizens need to know about stimulus checks

Thumbnail for the video titled "What senior citizens need to know about stimulus checks"

a USF graduate has started building gym equipment so that people can workout at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "a USF graduate has started building gym equipment so that people can workout at home"

Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis"

Polk County cities hold elections in midst of global coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County cities hold elections in midst of global coronavirus pandemic"

Car wash claims Pinellas is only county in FL to shut down services due to Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car wash claims Pinellas is only county in FL to shut down services due to Coronavirus"

Big Storm Brewing making hand sanitizer 24-7 amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Storm Brewing making hand sanitizer 24-7 amid pandemic"

Bucs unveil new uniforms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs unveil new uniforms"

Local restaurant helps feed emergency workers '1 taco at a time'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local restaurant helps feed emergency workers '1 taco at a time'"

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Florida"

Local farmers struggle amid the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local farmers struggle amid the coronavirus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss