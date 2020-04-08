STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Higher humidity next few days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It will feel muggier when you step out the door this morning. Some areas of fog are possible as well.

Temperatures still climb quickly into the low to mid 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Today’s average high is 80, and it’s the first time this year the average has reached 80 degrees. It will also be a bit breezy at times with winds coming from the west.

Staying muggy and warm overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and that’s about 10 degrees warmer than average.

Another muggy and mostly dry day expected tomorrow with highs back in the low to mid 80s.

A weak front brings a few showers Friday but only slightly cooler air. Highs will still be in the upper 70s. Saturday starts out cooler, but the humidity surges back for the afternoon and for Easter Sunday.

Another cold front arrives Monday and keeps rain chances around through the first part of next week.