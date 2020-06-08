Storm Team 8 Forecast: High Humidity & Isolated Rain Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are tracking less rain around on Monday with just a few evening showers in the forecast. Overnight will be mostly dry and still very warm in the upper 70s.

Tuesday’s rain chance is 30% and it will be mostly after 4PM. Isolated showers and storms will develop along the seabreeze collision east of I-75. Temps will be back up to around 90 in the afternoon again.

Wednesday will be very similar with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening rain and highs near 91. A Weak front will move in Thursday and that will bring some deeper moisture and higher rain chances of 50%.

Drier air will move in for Friday & Saturday.

