STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: High humidity and late-day storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It already feels steamy this morning, and temperatures climb quickly. Highs reach the low 90s for most of the Tampa Bay area. When you factor in the humidity, the “feels like” temperature or heat index will be near 97 . Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks out of the heat if possible.

Sunny skies this morning will transition into a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon, and storms develop later in the day. Those storms will drift toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening. Some heavy rain is possible. Today’s rain chance is 30%.

A similar day is expected tomorrow with highs in the low 90s and a 30% chance of afternoon and evening storms. Sunday’s high is 90, and the storms develop again.

Memorial Day may be slightly drier with a 20% rain chance and highs still in the low 90s.