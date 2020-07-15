STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: High heat and humidity all day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It already feels warm and muggy this morning with winds coming off the Gulf of Mexico bringing in tropical air.

A few showers are getting pushed onshore as well. The rain chance increases to 30% this afternoon as most of the rain heads east of I-75. The showers and storms end after sunset.

When it’s not raining, it will be hot. Highs reach the low 90s with heat index values 100-105 for several hours. Stay hydrated, and take breaks out of the sun when possible.

We see the pattern change tomorrow as winds start coming from the southeast rather than from the Gulf. That change will push late afternoon and evening storms toward I-75 and the coast. Some of these late-day storms will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. This is a more typical summer thunderstorm pattern.

It will still be quite hot with highs staying in the low 90s tomorrow and Friday.