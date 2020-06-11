Storm Team 8 Forecast: Heavy Downpours Return Thursday Evening

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Evening storms Wednesday will not wind down until close to midnight. Overnight temps will be in the mid 70s with patchy clouds around.

Thursday will be another scorcher with a forecast high of 92 and a higher rain chance of 50%. Storms and showers will develop late in the day and then push closer to the coast by late in the day.

Friday drier air will move in and rain chances will drop to 20%. Look for more sunshine through the day and slightly lower humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss