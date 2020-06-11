Storm Team 8 Forecast: Heavy Downpours Return Thursday Evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Evening storms Wednesday will not wind down until close to midnight. Overnight temps will be in the mid 70s with patchy clouds around.

Thursday will be another scorcher with a forecast high of 92 and a higher rain chance of 50%. Storms and showers will develop late in the day and then push closer to the coast by late in the day.

Friday drier air will move in and rain chances will drop to 20%. Look for more sunshine through the day and slightly lower humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s.