Storm Team 8 Forecast: Heavy Downpours Expected Overnight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We are tracking Tropical Storm Nestor in the Gulf Friday evening. The rain chances will increase overnight and some heavy downpours will be possible.

Overnight the winds will be breezy and downpours will spread inland. There is a slight risk of waterspouts moving onshore as well with some enhanced wind shear with the tropical system.

Saturday morning expect on and off downpours with higher than normal high tide. The rain chance is 80% Saturday, but the bulk of the rain will come in the first part of the day. Showers and storms will taper off into the evening. The high temp will be to around 82 in the afternoon.

Sunday the rain chance drops to only 20% during the late afternoon in southern spots. Highs will jump back up to 87.