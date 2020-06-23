Storm Team 8 Forecast: Heating Up Through The End Of The Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Our evening rain will quickly come to an end and there will be some patchy clouds around overnight. Overnight it will be warm and humid with temps staying in the upper upper 70s close to 80 degrees.

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday with high temps reaching into the low 90s into the afternoon The forecast high is 92. There will only be a few isolated showers late in the day. The inland storms will be isolated and the overall rain chance is only 20%.

Thursday temps will heat back up into the low 90s again with a forecast high near 93. The rain chance will go back up to 30% for the afternoon and evening.