STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Heat advisory in effect this afternoon for parts of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon until 6pm today for Hillsborough, Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee, Desoto, and Highlands counties. Be sure to limit time in the sun during this time if possible, and stay hydrated.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s, but when you factor in the excessive humidity, it will feel like 106-110 in some spots.

A few storms will develop, mostly east of I-75 late this afternoon and evening. Today’s rain chance is 20%. Those storms taper off after sunset with lows in the upper 70s.

Intense heat continues for the next several days. Highs reach the low to mid 90s through the weekend without much rain to cool it off in the afternoon. Rain chances remain at 20%-30% each day.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Dolly is off the New England coast and should dissipate as it heads north off the coast of Canada.