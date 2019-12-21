STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Gulf storm system brings high rain chances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Doing any last minute shopping over the rest of this weekend or Monday? You’ll be dodging some raindrops – and potentially a lot of them at times.

A developing area of low pressure will bring some rain along with breezy conditions over the next couple of days. Some scattered showers have already arrived in the Tampa Bay area and will stay in the forecast this evening and tonight. Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight with low temperatures in the low and mid 60s.

Off and on rounds of rain will develop on Sunday with locally heavy rain possible at times. A few thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible. High temperatures Sunday will only reach around 70 degrees.

Rain chances will stay elevated Sunday night into Monday as this area of low pressure pulls a cold front front through. After a briefly cooler start to the week, high pressure will return by Christmas with warmer and generally much more pleasant weather.

The entire second half of the holiday week will be quiet and warmer with high temperatures eventually back up close to 80 degrees.