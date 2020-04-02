Storm Team 8 Forecast: Gradually Warming Through The Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps were mild on Thursday with a high of 77 in Tampa.

Overnight temps will be cool again dropping into the mid to upper 50s. Some coastal areas like St. Pete will likely remain in the low 60s.

Friday will be another gorgeous day, just a little bit warmer. Highs will top out near 81 in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and no rain in the forecast.

Unfortunately, the Tampa Bay area is considered in a moderate drought currently and there is not much rain in the extended forecast.

We have a small 10% chance of rain returning for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.