STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Gradual warming continues with little rain in sight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The mornings are still cool and comfortable but temperatures will warm up again this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated inland shower is possible but most areas, especially at the coast, will stay dry.

The gradual warming trend continues through the weekend and the warm temps and dry conditions continue into next week. High pressure is in control helping to keep any cold fronts to our north, in turn allowing temps to be warm.

Although temps are warmer than average, they’re not quite approaching records.

A weak front will try and approach Monday but will ultimately be pushed back north. However, a few isolated showers are possible Monday afternoon.

