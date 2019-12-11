STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Front brings showers but not much cooler air

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – DENSE FOG ADVISORY for all counties until 9am. Watch for some thick fog as a cold front slowly sinks south into the Tampa Bay area today. It will feel quite muggy as well.

Rain chances increase to 30% by midday as the front arrives and stalls. Another warm day is expected with highs near 80 degrees along with extra clouds. A northeast breeze will increase later this afternoon and evening.

Slightly less humid air arrives overnight, so it will be a bit cooler tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the mid 60s, which is still about 10 degrees above average.

The stronger breeze continues tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s and a 20% chance of a quick passing shower.

Another system forms in the Gulf of Mexico and increases Friday’s rain chance to 30% and 40% early Saturday. That front will pass through and bring more comfortable weather for early next week. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lower humidity and mostly sunny skies.