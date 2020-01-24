STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Front brings a few showers and a slightly cooler weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It already feels warmer and more humid this morning ahead of a cold front that arrives tonight.

Temperatures climb into the mid 70s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a 20% chance of showers as the front arrives this afternoon and evening.

Behind the front, it will be slightly cooler. Most of us will wake up on Saturday morning in the mid to upper 50s with a cool breeze from the north.

The Gasparilla Pirates will be sailing in with a moderate chop on the water and a breeze from the north. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday with lower humidity. Temps fall quickly after sunset Saturday, and overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Showers return on Monday with a 30% chance of rain and highs still in the 60s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Deputy involved shooting investigation underway in St. Petersburg

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputy involved shooting investigation underway in St. Petersburg"

Once broken, now beautiful: furniture building class helps human trafficking victims heal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Once broken, now beautiful: furniture building class helps human trafficking victims heal"

Fire breaks out at Dunedin bike shop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire breaks out at Dunedin bike shop"

Missing St. Petersburg Rottweiler reunited with owner after wild odyssey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing St. Petersburg Rottweiler reunited with owner after wild odyssey"

Lyft driver who picked up St. Pete man's dog located, puppy still missing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lyft driver who picked up St. Pete man's dog located, puppy still missing"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Friday ahead of a cold front set to cool weekend temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Friday ahead of a cold front set to cool weekend temps"

After tragedy, mother spreads message to "move over" for emergency vehicles

Thumbnail for the video titled "After tragedy, mother spreads message to "move over" for emergency vehicles"

Mayors focusing on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayors focusing on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference"

Full interview: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in Washington for conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full interview: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in Washington for conference"

Spring Hill couple face losing electricity over $3,086 'damage' claim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Hill couple face losing electricity over $3,086 'damage' claim"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss