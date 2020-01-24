STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Front brings a few showers and a slightly cooler weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It already feels warmer and more humid this morning ahead of a cold front that arrives tonight.

Temperatures climb into the mid 70s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a 20% chance of showers as the front arrives this afternoon and evening.

Behind the front, it will be slightly cooler. Most of us will wake up on Saturday morning in the mid to upper 50s with a cool breeze from the north.

The Gasparilla Pirates will be sailing in with a moderate chop on the water and a breeze from the north. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday with lower humidity. Temps fall quickly after sunset Saturday, and overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Showers return on Monday with a 30% chance of rain and highs still in the 60s.