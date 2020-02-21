STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: ‘Florida winter’ returns with cool and windy conditions

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front pushes south of the Tampa Bay area this morning. Any rain will be gone by around sunrise, but the clouds linger through most of the day.

Colder air rushes in behind the front. Temperatures will remain steady through the day in the low 60s, but a cold wind from the north at 20-25 mph will make it feel colder.

Temperatures drop quickly through the evening, and overnight lows will be in the low 40s. Skies become mostly clear overnight.

After a chilly start to Saturday, it warms into the upper 60s by the afternoon. There will still be a cool breeze, but not as strong as today.

Sunday will feel quite comfortable with highs in the mid 70s and low humidity. The humidity increases again early next week ahead of the next cold front that passes on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sarasota County residents asked if they would pay more in taxes to fund mental health services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County residents asked if they would pay more in taxes to fund mental health services"

USF hosts 9th annual Intercultural Student Leadership Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF hosts 9th annual Intercultural Student Leadership Conference"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Two people injured following hit-and-run head-on crash in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two people injured following hit-and-run head-on crash in Clearwater"

Life of beloved Leto football coach celebrated in two memorial services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life of beloved Leto football coach celebrated in two memorial services"

Deputy who tased Manatee County grandmother justified, official review

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputy who tased Manatee County grandmother justified, official review"

Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Citrus County park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Citrus County park"

Woman gets car back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman gets car back"

Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards"

Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida"

Iconic Southgate Shopping Center sign to glow with color in Lakeland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic Southgate Shopping Center sign to glow with color in Lakeland"

Pollen starting to cause discomfort to many Tampa Bay residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pollen starting to cause discomfort to many Tampa Bay residents"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss