STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: ‘Florida winter’ returns with cool and windy conditions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front pushes south of the Tampa Bay area this morning. Any rain will be gone by around sunrise, but the clouds linger through most of the day.

Colder air rushes in behind the front. Temperatures will remain steady through the day in the low 60s, but a cold wind from the north at 20-25 mph will make it feel colder.

Temperatures drop quickly through the evening, and overnight lows will be in the low 40s. Skies become mostly clear overnight.

After a chilly start to Saturday, it warms into the upper 60s by the afternoon. There will still be a cool breeze, but not as strong as today.

Sunday will feel quite comfortable with highs in the mid 70s and low humidity. The humidity increases again early next week ahead of the next cold front that passes on Wednesday.