STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Flood Watch continues with rounds of heavy rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Flood Watch has been issued for most of the Tampa Bay area through Saturday afternoon. It includes Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee, Desoto, and Highlands counties.

Rounds of heavy rain will pass over the Florida peninsula during the next few days as tropical moisture is pulled around Tropical Storm Cristobal in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Today’s rain chance is 70% with lots of clouds around. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s without much sunshine. Friday’s rain chance drops slightly to 50% with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Downpours increase again this weekend with 60% chances of rain. Finally, when Cristobal makes landfall and heads inland along the northern Gulf Coast early next week, our rain chances return to normal.

