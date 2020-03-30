STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Finally tracking a cold front

Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It will be another hot and dry day across Tampa Bay today. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine.

Some fog may form again overnight with lows near 70 degrees.

Above average temperatures are expected tomorrow with highs still in the mid 80s, but a cold front approaches from the north. That front brings a 10% rain chance late in the day.

There’s still a 20% rain chance through the first half of Wednesday as the front pushes south.

Behind the front, highs will be near “average” in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday, and the humidity will be much lower.

