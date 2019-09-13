STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Few Storms Friday, Tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 9

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re still tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 in the Bahamas – forecast to eventually become our eighth named storm of the season (Humberto).

This disturbance will likely organize into a tropical depression today and could become Tropical Storm Humberto as early as tonight or early Saturday. Tropical storm conditions are possible on the Florida Atlantic coast tomorrow where watches are now in effect.

Expect a breezy day Saturday but this is *not* a wind event for the Tampa Bay area. Although most of the heavy rain will stay to our east, scattered showers and storms could produce some locally heavy rain Saturday afternoon.

In the meantime, we’ve got another breezy and hot day to wrap up this work week. Scattered showers and few storms are expected this afternoon with an overall rain chance around 40%. High temperatures will once again surge into lower 90s.