STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Few showers with a cold front today; cooler tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A slow-moving cold front will bring a few showers across Tampa Bay through the early afternoon. The rain chance is only 20%, and it will still feel muggy with highs in the low 80s.

The front finally pushes south later this afternoon, and less humid air filters in from the north. Rain chances end, and temperatures drop quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. That’s close to average for this time of year.

Saturday should feel warm and comfortable with highs in the low 80s, but still not too humid. The front begins to lift back north, so there is a 10% rain chance late in the day.

Easter Sunday will be hotter, more humid and gusty. Highs reach the upper 80s with a 10% chance of rain.

Next week, a cold front stalls across Florida, and it will keep rain chances in the forecast most of the week.