Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Few showers with a cold front today; cooler tonight

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A slow-moving cold front will bring a few showers across Tampa Bay through the early afternoon. The rain chance is only 20%, and it will still feel muggy with highs in the low 80s.

The front finally pushes south later this afternoon, and less humid air filters in from the north. Rain chances end, and temperatures drop quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. That’s close to average for this time of year.

Saturday should feel warm and comfortable with highs in the low 80s, but still not too humid. The front begins to lift back north, so there is a 10% rain chance late in the day.

Easter Sunday will be hotter, more humid and gusty. Highs reach the upper 80s with a 10% chance of rain.

Next week, a cold front stalls across Florida, and it will keep rain chances in the forecast most of the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Friday Early Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Early Forecast"

Tampa Police officers salute heroes from Tampa General Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Police officers salute heroes from Tampa General Hospital"

Pasco Co. woman dies from coronavirus, family has a warning for others

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco Co. woman dies from coronavirus, family has a warning for others"

Charity groups come together to feed farm worker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity groups come together to feed farm worker"

Are Vapers at a greater risk for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Are Vapers at a greater risk for COVID-19?"

a Kenneth City dance group does country line dancing at a socially acceptable distance

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Kenneth City dance group does country line dancing at a socially acceptable distance"

Family paid nearly $8,000 for reunion trip, canceled because of COVID-19; VRBO host keeping money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family paid nearly $8,000 for reunion trip, canceled because of COVID-19; VRBO host keeping money"

St.Pete Restaurant temporarily shuts down to get away from death threats

Thumbnail for the video titled "St.Pete Restaurant temporarily shuts down to get away from death threats"

'The Getaway' video that leaked went viral, now causing death threats to owner

Thumbnail for the video titled "'The Getaway' video that leaked went viral, now causing death threats to owner"

Sarasota Memorial Hospital taking part in 2 clinical trials hoping to treat COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota Memorial Hospital taking part in 2 clinical trials hoping to treat COVID-19"

Bay area charity needs help to help the homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay area charity needs help to help the homeless"

National Guard stationed at Lakeland airport, overseeing food and water supply

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard stationed at Lakeland airport, overseeing food and water supply"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss