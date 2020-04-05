STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Few showers linger into the new week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Measurable rainfall was recorded today at Tampa International Airport for the first time since Leap Day – 36 days ago! We’ve got the chance for a few more showers to start the new week Monday and more much needed rain chances long term.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this evening. A few showers will linger into the overnight hours tonight with low temperatures hovering in the lower 60s.

This weak disturbance that moved in off of the Gulf Of Mexico will keep some extra clouds and the possibility of more showers around on Monday. High temperatures will reach low 80s.

A stronger ridge of high pressure developing during the middle of the week will provide more mostly sunny, warm and dry weather with high temperatures returning to the mid 80s.

A couple of fronts will bring more much needed rain chances late in the week on through Easter weekend.