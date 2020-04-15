STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Few more showers as a weak front arrives

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Extra clouds and high humidity again this morning as a weak front begins to push south toward the Tampa Bay area.

Rain chances will increase, especially north of I-4 through the day. It will still be warm and breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

The front sinks a bit farther south tonight, so temperatures will fall into the upper 60s. That’s still above average, but it’s cooler than we’ve been recently in the overnight hours.

With the front to our south and mostly cloudy skies expected tomorrow, highs will only be in the upper 70s. There is still a 30% chance of rain tomorrow. The front lifts back to our north Friday, so highs return to the mid 80s with scattered showers.

A stronger cold front looks to arrive early next week.