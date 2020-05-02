STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Feeling warm but pleasant today with humidity returning Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a beautiful morning with temps in the 60s, a quick warm-up is in store. Highs today will top out near 84 degrees under a lot of sunshine. Temps will feel comfortable still with yesterday’s low humidity sticking around. Winds will not be as breezy though.

Tonight will not be quite as pleasant either with lows in the mid 60s. Humidiy levels begin rising again and although temps won’t be that much warmer, it’ll feel warmer thanks to the air being slightly muggier. Highs will be near 85.

Temps stay near average (mid 80s) through the upcoming work week. Rain chances stay low with the exception of Thursday when our next weak front arrives. This one will not have much rain nor much cooler air behind it.