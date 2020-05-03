STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Feeling a bit warmer this afternoon as humidity returns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures do not feel nearly as comfortable to start the second half of the weekend. Moisture is slowly replacing the very dry air that was in place yesterday and dew points are on the rise.

This will make it feel like a warmer afternoon even though temperatures will be just a degree or two warmer than yesterday with highs near 85 degrees. Winds will be light and there will be abundant sunshine once again with just a few clouds developing this afternoon.

Tonight will be mild with lows near average by Monday morning, near 67 degrees.

The weather pattern will remain quiet for the work week with highs in the mid 80s. A weak front will pass through on Thursday with a very low chance for a few isolated showers. It will drop humidity levels again briefly on Friday. Another front will approach next weekend.