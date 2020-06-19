STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Extra clouds, higher humidity and more downpours

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity continues to climb today, and that helps increase our rain chance to 50% by the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms will produce heavy downpours.

The extra moisture in the air will also add more clouds to the forecast. Highs stay slightly below average in the upper 80s. Heat index values will still be in the mid 90s.

Most of the rain tapers off after sunset with lows tonight in the mid 70s.

Slightly drier air returns for the weekend, and rain chances drop to 30% Saturday and 20% Sunday. Highs climb back to near 90 degrees.

Saturday is also the official start to summer. The Summer Solstice occurs at 5:44pm.