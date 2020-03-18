Storm Team 8 Forecast: Dry Spell Continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We saw temps near records Wednesday afternoon with highs reaching into the upper 80s. Overnight temps will drop into the mid 60s with a mostly clear sky.

Thursday the same pattern continues with a ridge of high pressure over Florida. The highs will near records with temps reaching into the upper 80s. There is no rain in the forecast with just sunshine.

Friday will be very warm with temps in the mid 80s during the afternoon hours with more sunshine in the forecast. The rain chances will be at less than 10% for the entire week ahead.