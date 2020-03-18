1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus: 8th coronavirus related death announced in Florida, cases now exceed 320 USF staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Dry Spell Continues

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We saw temps near records Wednesday afternoon with highs reaching into the upper 80s. Overnight temps will drop into the mid 60s with a mostly clear sky.

Thursday the same pattern continues with a ridge of high pressure over Florida. The highs will near records with temps reaching into the upper 80s. There is no rain in the forecast with just sunshine.

Friday will be very warm with temps in the mid 80s during the afternoon hours with more sunshine in the forecast. The rain chances will be at less than 10% for the entire week ahead.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

School year could be extended

Thumbnail for the video titled "School year could be extended"

Clearwater Beach closing 2 weeks starting Monday morning amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Beach closing 2 weeks starting Monday morning amid coronavirus concerns"

President Trump addresses gathering on beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump addresses gathering on beaches"

Free Drive-through Coronavirus Testing in the Tampa Bay Area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Drive-through Coronavirus Testing in the Tampa Bay Area"

Cars line up for coronavirus testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cars line up for coronavirus testing"

Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20"

Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20"

Max Lachowecki, a defender for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, shares his story to and from and to the team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Max Lachowecki, a defender for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, shares his story to and from and to the team"

Coronavirus: Florida cases jump by nearly 100, now exceed 300

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida cases jump by nearly 100, now exceed 300"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss