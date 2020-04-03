STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Dry and sunny weather continues

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a slight chill this morning, temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s this afternoon. Humidity stays comfortable, and it will be a bright sunny day with light winds.

The sky remains mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. That’s close to average for early April.

Another warm and dry day expected for Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Clouds increase Sunday, and there is a 10% chance of rain. We keep the slim chance for a few showers in the forecast to start next week as well. Any rain is welcome because our drought conditions continue to worsen. Currently, the Tampa Bay area is in a moderate drought.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Friday Early Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Early Forecast"

golf courses open during stay at home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "golf courses open during stay at home order"

Coronavirus in Florida: Daily flights from New York area to Florida drop during the end of March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Daily flights from New York area to Florida drop during the end of March"

Publix workers test positive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Publix workers test positive"

Coronavirus in Tampa expected to peak in early May, according to model

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tampa expected to peak in early May, according to model"

3 employees at TPA test positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 employees at TPA test positive for COVID-19"

a pizza shop in Westchase donated 15 pizzas to the healthcare workers at Tampa General Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "a pizza shop in Westchase donated 15 pizzas to the healthcare workers at Tampa General Hospital"

Covid-19 response: Feeding Tampa Bay partners with celebrity chef for weekly Facebook series

Thumbnail for the video titled "Covid-19 response: Feeding Tampa Bay partners with celebrity chef for weekly Facebook series"

Feeding Tampa Bay: How to make chicken pasta and garlic bread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding Tampa Bay: How to make chicken pasta and garlic bread"

Volunteer with Feeding Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteer with Feeding Tampa Bay"

Warning for boaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warning for boaters"

Hurricane Season Forecast 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurricane Season Forecast 2020"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss