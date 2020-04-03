STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Dry and sunny weather continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a slight chill this morning, temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s this afternoon. Humidity stays comfortable, and it will be a bright sunny day with light winds.

The sky remains mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. That’s close to average for early April.

Another warm and dry day expected for Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Clouds increase Sunday, and there is a 10% chance of rain. We keep the slim chance for a few showers in the forecast to start next week as well. Any rain is welcome because our drought conditions continue to worsen. Currently, the Tampa Bay area is in a moderate drought.