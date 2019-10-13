Storm Team 8 Forecast: Dry and mostly sunny through Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dry and warm to round out the weekend. High pressure will stay in control as it drifts off the Atlantic coast and a cold front stalls to the north. Tampa will stay on the south side of the cold front keeping temperatures warm.

Highs today and through Tuesday will be in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. A few showers will develop near Ft. Myers this afternoon but the Tampa Bay area will remain dry.

The dry weather continues to start the workweek. Rain chances return Wednesday as a second cold front approaches. This front will move farther south and stall overhead.

Rain chances will be between 30-40% each day through next weekend with the frontal boundary lingering. Unfortunately, temps will remain at or above average.

The tropics are quiet close to home. Nothing is forecast to impact Florida in the near future.