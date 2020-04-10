Storm Team 8 Forecast: Drier Air Will Move In Overnight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It was a very warm day Friday with highs topping out at 87 in Tampa. Overnight cooler and drier air will arrive behind a cold front. Temps will fall into the low 60s.

Saturday morning will be pleasant and it will still feel pleasant into the afternoon with lower humidity. The rain chance is very small at 10% with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday the humidity and heat quickly returns with a strong southerly flow. The rain chance is still small though at 10%. The highs will approach records with a forecast high of 88 in Tampa Sunday afternoon.