STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Drier air pushes south; rain chances end

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A few spotty showers are possible this morning as a cold front stalls across south Florida. Drier air will work its way south later this afternoon.

Humidity comes down slightly this afternoon, and there will be a nice west breeze. Highs will be in the mid 80s. It should feel comfortable this evening as temperatures drop the 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Not much rain expected tomorrow with drier air in place. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s with just a 10% rain chance.

By the end of the week, we transition into a “summer-like” pattern of pop-up afternoon showers. It will be hot and humid with highs near 90.