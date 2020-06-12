STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Drier air limits afternoon storms

Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Drier air high above in the atmosphere helps keep our afternoon rain chances much lower. There is only a 20% chance of a quick shower today.

It will be seasonably warm with highs near 90 degrees. You may notice it is slightly less humid, but it will still feel quite toasty.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible after sunset. In fact, the rain chance actually goes up to 30% after 9pm. These storms linger until around midnight before tapering off. Lows should be in the low to mid 70s overnight.

The rain chance remains at 20% Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Moisture returns for Sunday and Monday, so we will see a more typical 30% chance of afternoon and early evening thunderstorms.

Long range, even drier air arrives Tuesday, so rain chances go back down.

