STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Drier air arrives tonight, low humidity to start the new week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a quiet but mostly cloudy finish to the weekend today, look for clearing skies tonight. Much drier air will follow the front that passed through early this morning with some beautiful days ahead to start the new week.

High pressure will build in for the next few days with lots of sunshine expected. A breezy northwest wind will help to hold temperatures down below average Monday afternoon. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees with low humidity.

High temperatures will surge back into the middle 80s Tuesday and Wednesday but humidity levels will still be comfortable. Our next cold front will pass through on Thursday bringing a renewed chance of showers across the Tampa Bay area.

High pressure will return following this cold front late in the week. Next weekend looks beautiful with more sunshine and comfortable humidity levels.