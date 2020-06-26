STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Dangerous heat again today with spotty afternoon storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another warm morning is underway with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees to start. This afternoon will feature another round of dangerous heat and the third Heat Advisory this week will be in effect.

Feels Like temperatures will climb well into the triple digits (105 to 115 degrees) during the hottest part of the day, between noon and 6 p.m., and now with two days of hot weather already behind us, it’s even more crucial to stay hydrated.

Spotty storms will pop up after 2 p.m. today along the sea breeze and could be focused a little more toward the coast this afternoon. Many spots will stay dry all day with just a 20% chance to see an isolated storm. Those that see rain will feel relief from the heat other temperatures will stay warm well into the evening.

Rain chances stay low (at or below 20%) into the weekend with a ridge of high pressure in place. Highs will be well above average, in the mid-90s, both Saturday and Sunday.

Better rain chances come back next week with slightly better moisture in place and a weakening ridge. Highs will be closer to normal as well, in the low 90s for much of the work week.

The Saharan dust is expected to linger and keep skies milky or hazy off and on through the weekend.