Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cooler temps with abundant sunshine today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front moved through last night and cooler and drier air is settling in to the Tampa Bay Area this morning.

This drier air will allow for abundant sunshine for today and much of Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly below average though with highs today topping out only near 68 degrees. Temps will fall quickly this evening.

A light north breeze will accompany these cooler temps. Tonight though temperatures will be chilly with lows near 47 degrees.

After that colder start Sunday morning, highs will rebound again into the mid and upper 60s. A few clouds will move in during the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will stay near zero though until Monday when a disturbance approaches from the Gulf. Rain chances are at a 30% for Monday.

We dry out again for midweek but temperatures hover in the upper 60s and low 70s through the next 8 days.

