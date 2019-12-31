Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cooler Temps On New Year’s Eve

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps are falling Tuesday morning behind Monday’s cold front.

Temps are in the 50s and 60s waking up Tuesday morning. Through the day it will be dry and partly cloudy, with highs reaching into the upper 60s. No rain is expected, but some clouds will linger.

We will ring in the New Year with chilly temps in the mid 50s at midnight. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s across the Tampa Bay area.

New Year’s Day may start off chilly, but it should be beautiful with temps reaching into the upper 60s near 70 by the afternoon with sunny skies.