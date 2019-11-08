Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cooler Temps For The Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Cold front will move south tonight and lingering showers will be possible through the overnight hours. Temps will drop into the mid 60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday morning will be cloudy, breezy and cooler in the low to mid 60s. Some light rain is still possible with lingering moisture lagging behind the cold front. Through the day clouds will break up and temps will warm up into the mid to upper 70s. The morning rain chance is 30%.

Sunday morning will be chilly with temps near 60 in Tampa. Northern spots will be in the 50s. Dry air will be in place and there will be nothing but blue skies and sunshine. Temps will be topping out near 80 with sunny skies.