Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cooler On Thursday Behind The Front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Wednesday’s front will bring cooler air back to the Tampa Bay area for Thursday.

Overnight a breezy northwest wind will allow temps to drop into the low 60s. Northern spots will likely be in the 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a cool breeze all day. High temps will be pleasant and below normal near 80 degrees. There is no rain in the forecast.

Friday morning will be even cooler with temps in the 50s area wide. Through the day an east wind will help temps get back up into the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

A higher rain chance is forecast to return by the end of the weekend with an approaching area of low pressure.