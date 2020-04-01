STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cooler, breezy and less humid; feels like spring

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Well, it looks like spring has decided to return to the Tampa Bay area.

A cold front has pushed to our south, and the cooler air is rushing in on strong northwest winds. Temperatures will only climb into the mid 70s this afternoon; that’s slightly below average.

It stays breezy all day, and the humidity has dropped significantly. Once the sun sets, it cools quickly through the 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The less humid air continues for the next several days, but temperatures will be warmer. We hit the upper 70s tomorrow and low 80s Friday.

Only a slim rain chance returns on Sunday.

