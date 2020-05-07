Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cooler and less humid air

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has pushed to our south, and the cooler and drier air is spreading in behind it.

Humidity stays low all day, so we should see bright blue skies. Temperatures climb to near 80 degrees this afternoon, which is below average. A refreshing breeze will come from the north all day.

An even cooler night is expected tonight with lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. It will still be comfortable tomorrow with a sunny sky and highs in the low 80s.

Humidity increases Saturday ahead of the next cold front. Highs reach the mid 80s Saturday with a 10% rain chance. The rain chances increase Sunday as an area of low pressure tracks along the front. At this point, the best chance for rain Sunday looks to be south of I-4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss