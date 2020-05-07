STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cooler and less humid air

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has pushed to our south, and the cooler and drier air is spreading in behind it.

Humidity stays low all day, so we should see bright blue skies. Temperatures climb to near 80 degrees this afternoon, which is below average. A refreshing breeze will come from the north all day.

An even cooler night is expected tonight with lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. It will still be comfortable tomorrow with a sunny sky and highs in the low 80s.

Humidity increases Saturday ahead of the next cold front. Highs reach the mid 80s Saturday with a 10% rain chance. The rain chances increase Sunday as an area of low pressure tracks along the front. At this point, the best chance for rain Sunday looks to be south of I-4.