Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cooler and drier Tuesday before a warming trend begins

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A much drier weather pattern is settling in as the last of the showers move out tonight.

A few lingering showers will remain possible through early Tuesday morning but the heaviest rain is gone and most areas will be dry from here on out.

Temperatures will fall quickly this evening with morning lows on Tuesday near 57 degrees. After the crisp start, temps will rise to near 70 Tuesday afternoon with quite a bit of clouds and a few rays of sunshine.

Christmas day will start off cool with morning temps in the upper 50s again. A warming trend will quickly get underway and bring temperatures back to above average.

By Wednesday afternoon, highs will top out near 76 degrees. Highs the rest of the week will continue to stay above average. Friday and Saturday will hit 80 degrees.

The next cold front isn’t slated to arrive until early next week. When it pushes through it will bring a chance for a few showers and cool temperatures back to average for the middle of next week.

Tonight: Drying out, cool temps. Low near 57.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Much drier and cool. High near 70.

Christmas day: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. High near 76.