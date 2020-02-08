STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cooler and drier today before a warming trend begins

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cool and dry high pressure is settling in this morning. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s but will warm into the upper 60s this afternoon under plenty of sunshine. No rain is in the forecast today and winds will be much lighter than the previous couple of days.

Today will be the last below average day for some time. This evening will be cool and pleasant but temperatures will not be as cold tonight. Lows fall to near 53 by Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon, temps will rapidly warm into the 70s and top out near 77 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

A slim chance for an isolated inland shower is in the forecast for Monday but temperatures will not be affected. In fact, highs top out near 80 degrees every day for the upcoming work week.

Valentine’s day has a 30% chance for a few scattered showers as a weakening cold front drops south into the Tampa area. This front will not be very strong and will not affect temperatures that much.