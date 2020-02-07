STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cooler and drier air arrives; doesn’t last long

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The strong cold front that brought the severe storms overnight has pushed to the south, and cooler and drier air is arriving. It is still gusty this morning.

Temperatures remain steady in the low to mid 60s all day with a chilly northwest breeze. Once the sun sets, it gets cold quickly. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.

The cool snap does not last long. Saturday afternoon should feel comfortable with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We hit the mid to upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

Humidity increases enough on Monday for a 10% chance of rain. It will feel quite warm with highs near 80 degrees.