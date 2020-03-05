Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cooler Air Will Begin to Move In Tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Highs topped out at 82 today in Tampa, but much cooler air is heading our way with a passing cold front tonight. There is a chance of showers through the early morning hours Friday, but rainfall amounts should be quite low.

Waking up Friday morning it will still by cloudy and breezy. Temps will be in the low 60s to start the day and only make it into the low 70s by the afternoon hours. Skies will clear into the afternoon as drier air returns.

Saturday morning will be chilly with temps in the 30s in our northern spots and mid 40s near Tampa. Through the day expect nothing but sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday morning will be cold again in the 40s and then reaching back into the mid 70s by the afternoon.