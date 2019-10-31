Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cooler Air Moves In Overnight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are tracking a cold front that will move through the Tampa Bay area overnight. Temps will fall into the upper 60s by Friday morning. Northern spots like Brooksville with be closer to 60 degrees.

Friday as the front moves south there is a small chance of a light shower in the morning. It will remain cloudy through the day with highs near normal close to 80 degrees.

Saturday will remain pleasant with temps in the upper 60s when you wake up. Through the day temps will warm into the low 80s with only a 10% chance of rain.

Sunday will be even cooler as a secondary push of drier and cooler air makes its way in. Temps will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s in the morning with highs in the upper 70s in the afternoon!